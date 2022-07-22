V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, a member of the powerful Ways and Means, Budget Committee in the House of Representatives, has secured millions in federal funding for nine community service projects that includes tackling homelessness, establishing small-scale farming, both crop and livestock, and improvements to the territory’s airports among others.
Plaskett, who is also a member of the House Agriculture Committee, praised the federal government funding legislation, H.R.8294, which she said includes the projects specifically for the Virgin Islands.
“I am very pleased that nine of my office’s Community Project Funding requests were approved by the full House of Representatives as we continue to make progress in the legislative appropriations process to fund the federal government over Fiscal Year 2023,” Plaskett said in prepared statement.
She said she is also pleased about other funding measures in the legislation for the Virgin Islands and other insular areas of the U.S.
“For example, it includes my amendment to provide $10 million in funding for the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program. This is a program that helps the Virgin Islands and other non-contiguous areas to increase the quantity and quality of locally grown food through small-scale gardening, herding, and livestock operations,” she said.
“This legislation also contains an $7.4 million increase to territorial assistance by the Department of the Interior, to an overall level of $111 million for the small U.S. territories.”
Further, Plaskett said, it includes “funding increases for energy and environmental protection programs, infrastructure programs, housing programs, research and development, and more funding for federal security assistance to the Caribbean basin.”
The project funding, she said, requests “specifically focus on providing solutions through social services, particularly tackling homelessness, behavioral and mental health issues, as well as improving infrastructure in the territory.
“The requests reflect the great priority my office places on the need for education, health care, community development and providing more economic opportunities in our most vulnerable populations,” Plaskett said.
The delegate noted that while funding for the nine community projects was passed by the House this week, another five are scheduled to be approved by the House “at a later time.”
$1,964,210
The current funded projects are as follows:
$900,000
- — Community First! Services for Homeless program. Funding would allow for building homes for the homeless and provide support services, allowing those who’ve spent years on the streets to find a path to permanent housing. To be carried out by Liberty Place Inc.
$1,059,152 –
- — Bright Path holistic Wellness program of after school and mental health services for public housing residents. To be carried out by the V.I. Housing Authority.
Christiansted Sunday Market Square revitalization of three historic properties, which will house commercial spaces and an innovative nonprofit co
$200,000
- working space on ground floors, and low- to moderate-income housing units on the upper floors and behind. To be carried out by the St. Croix Foundation.
$200,000 –
- – St. Thomas Harbor Project Study: Post-authorization change report to Congress (study) required for the Army Corps to resume the project for navigation in St. Thomas harbor.
$4 million
- Christiansted Harbor Project Study: Post-authorization change report to Congress (study) required for the Army Corps to resume the project for navigation in Christiansted harbor.
$4 million
- – St. Thomas Airport Commuter Wing Project for additional space for expansion of King Airport’s current passenger terminal facilities, to be created by the renovation and expansion of the current inter-island terminal area, allowing for the inclusion of jet bridges for off-island air passenger traffic. To be carried out by the V.I. Port Authority.
$4 million
- – St. Thomas Airfield Safety Drainage Project for the design and construction of a concrete lining for the drainage gut to ensure that the airport remains in compliance with FAA requirements and improve the safety of operating on the airfield at King Airport. To be carried out by the V.I. Port Authority.
$4 million
- – St. Croix Aircraft Parking Aprons Project for rehabilitation of existing aircraft parking aprons to ensure the continued safety of airport operations at Rohlsen Airport. To be carried out by V.I. Port Authority.
- – St. Croix Airport Runway Project for rehabilitation of the existing runway at Rohlsen Airport to improve the pavement strength and ensure safe operations. Project to be carried out by V.I. Port Authority.
According to Plaskett, the Senate must still act on the funding package passed by the House.
“There must now be further agreement with the Senate on annual government funding with the inclusion of funding for community projects such as those approved by the House,” before it is sent to Biden’s desk for signature into law, according to Plaskett.