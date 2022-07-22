V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, a member of the powerful Ways and Means, Budget Committee in the House of Representatives, has secured millions in federal funding for nine community service projects that includes tackling homelessness, establishing small-scale farming, both crop and livestock, and improvements to the territory’s airports among others.

Plaskett, who is also a member of the House Agriculture Committee, praised the federal government funding legislation, H.R.8294, which she said includes the projects specifically for the Virgin Islands.