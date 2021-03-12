Individuals 65 or older and disabled are eligible for Supplemental Security Income if they live in the 50 states, District of Columbia or Northern Mariana Islands, but not in the U.S. Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico.
Now progressive congressional heavyweights, including V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, are pressuring the Biden administration’s Department of Justice to give U.S. citizens equal access to a vital safety net — a federal benefit that can help them afford food, clothing and shelter benefits, according to civil rights attorney Neal Weare, whose nonprofit Equally American works to reverse territorial inequities one legal case at a time. In a letter sent Wednesday to Merrick Garland, President Biden’s newly confirmed attorney general, 13 congressional leaders including Plaskett called the denial of SSI unconstitutional.
“Today, more than 8 million U.S. citizens receive SSI benefits of up to $783 a month, creating a critical lifeline for them and their families to avoid extreme poverty. Yet, should any of these Americans move to certain U.S. territories, their SSI benefits automatically stop, even as the personal financial challenges they face due to age or disability do not,” the letter states.
The representatives called on Merrick to stop supporting “this systemic discrimination against the 3.5 million Americans living in the territories — more than 95 percent of whom are racial or ethnic minorities.”
The represenatives and Weare see SSI benefits as a holy grail in the fight for territorial access to other federal benefits because of a case, United States v. Vaello-Madero, the Supreme Court recently agreed to hear. The petitioner in the case, Puerto Rican-born José Luis Vaello-Madero, was receiving SSI benefits while living in New York, but was ordered to repay them when he returned to Puerto Rico.
Weare told The Daily News on Thursday that if the Department of Justice changes its position on this policy, it could have a domino effect on other inequities Equally American is trying to end.
“The understanding is that if the Supreme Court rules favorably on United States v. Vaello-Madero, everyone would be eligible for SSI. You can’t discriminate on the basis of where in the United States you live,” he said. Recently, Plaskett and fellow representatives filed HR 537, the Supplemental Security Income Equality Act, to extend SSI to V.I. and Puerto Rico residents.
“As early as 1977, my predecessors have been advocating and introducing legislation for this benefit,” Plaskett said in a news release.
In addition to the SSI benefit, others including Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the child tax credit, and the Earned Income Tax Credit are also capped or denied.
Weare praised Plaskett’s role in ensuring that residents of U.S. territories receive equitable benefits.
“Congresswoman Plaskett has been taking a lot of leadership on the issues because of her role on the Ways and Means Committee,” Weare said Thursday. “She understands the importance of these benefits to the V.I. and other territories.”