The clock is ticking for the Virgin Islands, now that St. Croix has been designated a National Heritage Area.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett said the local liaison office, the V.I. State Historic Preservation Office under the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources, will have three years from the date the act was signed into law to come up with a management plan.
Plaskett, in a released statement announced her office’s outreach to DPNR relative to the requirements and responsibilities for the National Heritage Area Act designation for St. Croix.
President Biden, who vacationed on the island earlier this month, signed the National Heritage Area Act into law, which included designating St. Croix as an NHA.
According to the statement released by Plaskett’s office, included in that designation are the responsibilities and requirements of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources as well as the V.I. State Historic Preservation Office as the local coordinating office.
Plaskett noted that in order to ensure a “seamless transition” on the roll out of NHA projects, the V.I. State Historic Preservation Office must submit to the Department of the Interior a proposed management plan, no later than three years from the enactment of the Act — Jan. 5, 2023 — for approval.
The National Park Service will aid with the development of the management plan to ensure compliance with all federal requirements, according to the statement.
NHA management plans include long-range policies, goals, strategies, and actions; an implementation plan with short, mid, and long-range actions and performance goals; a business plan for the heritage area coordinating entity; and an interpretive plan, the release stated.
“We have strongly suggested that DPNR engage local organizations and thought leaders in the development of the management plan and execution of the goals and actions of that plan,” Plaskett said, adding she looks forward to completion of NHA projects “as they have the potential to improve St. Croix’s air and water quality through restoration projects, which is a tremendous boon for our beautiful, culturally rich home and an honor to our ancestors.”
Plaskett noted that the NHA designation “is the culmination of nearly 20 years of advocacy and efforts coming to fruition and as such, DPNR and VISHPO must act in a timely, intentional, and transparent manner for St. Croix to reap the benefits of the designation.”
The NHA designation, the delegate to Congress said, holds the potential for both long and short-term benefits.
“NHAs average $5.50 for every $1 of federal investment and as we reimagine the future of St. Croix, DPNR can leverage federal funds to create jobs, generate revenue,” for the V.I. government “and sustain our community through revitalization and heritage tourism,” Plaskett said.