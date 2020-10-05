V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett recently announced a $6 million federal grant to aid the territory’s utility in the event of a major disaster.
In a statement, Plaskett said the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded $5,970,221 to boost the emergency protective measures of the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s St. Croix operations.
Since Hurricane Maria caused widespread power outages and fuel shortages on St. Croix, WAPA used force account labor and contract labor to provide emergency manpower, equipment, materials, housing and food to perform emergency repairs of transmission and distribution lines islandwide.
“This grant will go towards material cost and contract costs,” Plaskett said.
FEMA’s Public Assistance Program funds eligible emergency protective measures taken by a community before, during, and after a disaster to eliminate or reduce an immediate threat to life, public health or safety or significant damage to improved public or private property, according to the statement.
Plaskett also announced that FEMA awarded a grant of $1,003,946 to the V.I. Sports, Park and Recreation Department for permanent repairs to the Lionel Richards Ballpark on St. Thomas.
“Hurricane Maria brought hurricane-force winds, wind-driven rain and wind-driven debris, causing damages to the Lionel Ballpark, which includes a baseball and soccer field, basketball court, a batting cage, concession stand and bathrooms building, bleachers, two dugouts and grounds,” Plaskett said. “The Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation will utilize contract labor to restore the facility back to its pre-disaster design, function and capacity.”
Additionally, Plaskett said the National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded the University of the Virgin Islands with a $170,964 grant that will strengthen food and agricultural science education in the Virgin Islands.
“The present lack of undergraduate academic programs in agriculture at the University of the Virgin Islands has led to alternative methods to involve students in agricultural sciences,” Plaskett said.
“This grant was awarded to engage undergraduate students in hands-on agricultural research and outreach opportunities. Students will be able to develop problem-solving and decision-making capabilities and technical skills to enhance their overall experience in leadership and broaden the scope of their education.”