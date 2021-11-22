Longtime Virgin Islands resident and prominent Caribbean playwright David Edgecombe died Friday at the age of 68.
Born on Montserrat, Edgecombe moved to the Virgin Islands, where he was a professor at the University of the Virgin Islands, both on St. Croix and St. Thomas. He would also serve as director of The Reichhold Center for the Arts, according to Denise Humphrey, a former student, colleague to Edgecombe and current director of the St. Thomas facility.
“I have lost a good friend with the passing of David Edgecombe,” Whitman Browne said. “Undoubtedly, others who knew David are pained by his loss.” Edgecombe’s plays encapsulated the humor and drama of Caribbean life, politics and social issues, but perhaps even more they served as inspiration and an avenue to success for aspiring locals with big dreams.
“Something I really appreciated about David was his passion to evolve and take it to another level,” said George Silcot Jr., a friend and colleague of Edgecombe and host of The Big Bad Morning Show. “He brought a level of professionalism to the arts.”
Silcott got his first big break — and paycheck — under the Edgecombe’s direction. “He realized the importance of acting as a profession, I was still in high school and I got paid to act.” Silcot said. “I think that’s the biggest part of his legacy: He opened up a little light for you to see in terms of being able to take your craft seriously and being able to make something of yourself using your talents.”
In addition to bringing a new level of professionalism to the local thespian scene, Edgecombe was also the creator of STARfest, an event where anyone could audition for a chance to showcase their talents to the local community on the big stage. A number of now notable artists such as Grammy winning singer and songwriting duo R. City, Pressure Busspipe and AJ Ventura participated in the program.
“Once you were selected. you had to go through a rigorous process of basically being groomed for the performance. Working with a music director, a vocal coach, a choreographer, they would do everything to try and make your performance unique and special.” Humphrey said. “We’d really push the range of those artists and let them learn about the versatility within themselves. David was very good at pulling that out,” he added.
“Working with David was something else,” Humphrey said. “He was a perfectionist; he knew what he wanted. You had to make sure that you had the set done, the lighting correct. It was something I admired about him. He brought out the best in your ability no matter what it was from behind the scenes and especially to acting and performing.”
While Edgecombe’s serious demeanor on set pushed his actors and stage crew to perform to the best of their abilities, off set he was an excitable, passionate and mellow man, according to Stilcot.
“He came into a room and things seemed to resolve, just mellow,” Silcot said. “No matter what, we were always having fun all the time. He loved to joke, he loved fun, and he’d egg you on to do some craziness — a real theatrical type.”
Expressing his gratitude, Robert Luke, a friend and mentee of Edgecombe’s, told The Daily News his “dear friend filled the entire Eastern Caribbean with theater and stage productions full of life, music and love. And we are better human beings because of all of his hard work. I for one am a better, wiser man because I chose David as one of my mentors.”