ST. THOMAS — The federal public defender representing Alfredo Bruce Smith, who is charged with sexually abusing students at Charlotte Amalie High School, has indicated in a court filing that Smith may enter a plea agreement with prosecutors instead of taking the case to trial.
Smith, 50, has been jailed since his arrest on Sept. 30.
Federal Public Defender Matthew Campbell filed a motion Wednesday, asking the court to extend a June 16 deadline to file motions to Aug. 4, and continue the trial date accordingly.
Campbell asked the court for more time, noting the case may not end up going to trial.
“The parties are presently engaged in plea negotiations which could obviate both further motions practice and a trial,” according to the motion.
Campbell noted that Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha Baker did not object to the request for a delay.
Smith had been employed at Charlotte Amalie High School for 15 years and was working as a track coach and hall monitor at the time of his arrest.
Prosecutors charged Smith with 13 criminal counts, including aggravated rape and sexual exploitation of a child. Prosecutors say they have evidence indicating that Smith he sexually abused dozens of underage boys for at least 13 years, and filmed himself raping students in the school, according to court documents.
Campbell, in his filing, said the defense’s digital forensic expert has finished reviewing videos and other digital evidence housed at a Homeland Security Investigations office, and he is still in discussions with the expert about the findings.
Many of the files contain what prosecutors say are images of child sexual abuse that, under federal law, cannot be distributed or freely shared with the defense like other pieces of evidence, to protect the victims of that abuse.
The defense expert extracted and copied “the non-contraband files,” and a Homeland Security agent reviewed those copied files “and confirmed that no contraband images were extracted or copied,” according to Campbell.
The expert’s extracted documents contain over 70,000 files comprising over 54 gigabytes of information, Campbell wrote.
“Review of that discovery is time-consuming since a single gigabyte of data equates to an average of 600 web pages, or 350,000 email messages, or 30 minutes of high-definition video, or two hours of standard-definition video, or 200 songs, and there are 53 gigabytes of discovery in those 70,000+ files,” he noted.
A judge has not yet ruled on Campbell’s motion, and the trial date is currently scheduled for Sept. 6 in U.S. District Court on St. Thomas.
According to court records, a witness told federal agents about the accusations against Smith in April 2021. The witness had previously reported Smith, in 2019, to a school administrator, who did nothing.
Following Smith’s arrest, Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin said the department was conducting an internal investigation, and then the Human Services Department announced it was taking over the inquiry in November. It’s unclear what, if anything, has come from the investigation.
Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez issued a statement Thursday in response to questions from The Daily News relative to employees receiving training on mandatory reporting of child sexual abuse allegations. The Daily News also asked if an investigation had been launched into whether a school administrator failed to report allegations of sexual abuse made against Smith, and the subsequent results of such a probe.
“The VI Department of Human Services has engaged an outside entity to investigate the circumstances surrounding the Smith case. The investigation is ongoing,” Causey-Gomez said. “DHS, with federal technical assistance, will provide information and guidance on the development of specific policies and practices to help improve and ensure the safety of all students.”
She added that “the Department of Human Services, primarily through its Office of Intake and Emergency Services, has conducted trainings and presentations on recognizing and reporting child maltreatment for various agencies throughout the community, via virtual platforms.”
Education Department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham also responded to questions with a brief statement.
The department “has conducted two trainings for administrators on mandatory reporting, one of which included DHS and VIPD. We plan on continuing to partner with DHS and VIPD to provide more training in the 2022-2023 school year.”
“Additionally, the VIDE has procured an anonymous tip hotline that will be available territory-wide. We anticipate making this hotline available within the upcoming school year, once the contract has been finalized,” Graham said.
To date, officials have not said whether they’ve identified any Education Department or school employees who were aware of the allegations, but failed to report them.