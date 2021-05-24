A pole fire Sunday evening is believed to be the cause of an islandwide power outage, although V.I. Water and Power Authority officials would not say for certain until they can examine the burned pole more closely in daylight.
At 6:52 p.m., Feeders 7A and 8A tripped offline when the top of the pole, located in an area of thick brush between Nisky Center and the former Post Exchange building overlooking Crown Bay on St. Thomas, toppled over and fell onto lower lines, according to WAPA Director of Communications Jean Greaux Jr.
Generators at the nearby Randolph Harley Power Plant went offline just minutes after the two feeders tripped.
“The power plant, with the loss of those two feeders, became unstable,” Greaux said, explaining the initial instability cascaded, causing more and more generation capacity to go offline until the outage was districtwide.
While the actual cause of the outage was uncertain Sunday, Greaux said the system is designed to protect itself from surges and other issues that might cause damage to the generating equipment.
Once field personnel were able to confirm the pole fire was the likely cause of the troubles, the Authority began the process of restarting the power plant with “all hands on deck.”
At the same time plant personnel were working to restore power, line crews worked to isolate the burned pole and “backfeed” other feeders to serve customers on 7A and 8A.
By 9:25 p.m., power was restored districtwide, Geaux said. At first light, a crew is expected to be back on scene to determine what caused the blaze and plant a new pole to restore service to the single customer still without power.
V.I. Fire Service assisted the Authority in handling the blaze.