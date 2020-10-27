Two young St. Croix children suffered for four days with extensive, infected wounds after their great-uncle burned them with a hot spatula, and their mother refused to take them for medical treatment, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Aged three and seven, the children only received help after “several concerned neighbors” at Canebrake Apartments in Frederiksted reported the situation to police, according to the fact sheet.
Officers who responded Friday took the children into protective custody after seeing visible burns on their legs, and arrested their mother Charna Goodings, 26, and her uncle Raymond Joseph, 52.
At Luis Hospital, police interviewed the older child, who said Joseph had beaten him with the heated spatula as punishment for eating peanut butter, and chased him down as he fled crying from the apartment.
An officer tried to interview the three-year-old, “However, he was unable to speak to me because he was in a lot of pain,” and “was unable to sit or lay down due to the severity of his burns,” according to the fact sheet.
The child spoke with investigators the following day and corroborated his older sibling’s account of the attack.
Police charged Joseph with two crimes under the territory’s domestic violence statute — first- and third-degree assault — as well as mayhem, aggravated child abuse and neglect, child abuse, and possession of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime of violence.
Goodings was charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect, child abuse, misprision of felony, and accessory after the fact.
In an interview with police Friday, Joseph said he was home alone with the children at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 when “he noticed that someone had opened his bottle of peanut butter and was eating it,” according to the fact sheet.
The children denied eating the peanut butter, so Joseph told police he “placed a metal spatula on the hot stove range,” and ordered the children “to remove their pants and underwear, at which point he struck them on their legs and buttocks with the spatula.”
When Goodings returned home, she found the three-year-old crying and saw burn marks on his foot, according to the fact sheet.
Joseph told her that it was the seven-year-old who’d burned the younger sibling with the spatula, so she beat the older child with her hands as punishment, according to the fact sheet.
Joseph told police he didn’t admit to Goodings that he’d burned both children until Friday, and Goodings told investigators that “she did not report the incident or seek medical attention for her children because she does not want her children taken away from her again.”
Goodings and Joseph appeared in V.I. Superior Court on Monday, when Assistant V.I. Attorney General Jasmine Griffin said the children suffered “significant and life-altering injuries, and I think the court should take that into account when setting bail.”
Goodings “had an obligation, given the severity of those injuries, to immediately seek some sort of intervention. And she didn’t,” Griffin said. “There was a four-day time lapse between the infliction of those injuries and when help came for those children,” during which time their wounds became infected.
“This is a serious situation for this court,” said Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho. The judge ordered Goodings to post $5,000 cash bail, and said she must find someone willing to act as a third-party custodian before she will be released.
Camacho said Joseph must post $25,000 cash in order to be released, to which Public Defender Leslie Davis objected, saying the amount is “de facto detention” because Joseph is indigent and unemployed.
“Your objection is noted for the record,” Camacho said.