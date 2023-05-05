ST. THOMAS — Two people were shot in Charlotte Amalie late Wednesday night and remain in critical condition, according to a press release from the V.I. Police Department.
Shortly before midnight, police responded to a call on Veterans Drive near a gas station in the vicinity of Frenchtown, where they found two gunshot victims, the release noted.
One man had been shot in the midsection and groin area and a woman had been shot in the face. The victims were rushed to Schneider Hospital to receive treatment for life-threatening injuries, according to the press release.
On Thursday afternoon, Deputy Chief Clayton Browne and Criminal Investigation Bureau Chief Detective Shelly-Ann Cannoier provided a few more details about the shooting. Both of the victims are 50 years old.
“We found out, in our investigation, that they were traveling east on Veterans Drive when a black sedan pull up alongside them and discharged a firearm into the vehicle,” Cannoier said.
Police have not identified a suspect or suspects, she added.
A video shared during a press briefing show a yellow, four-door Jeep Wrangler. The window on the driver side is broken and blood stains are visible on the passenger side door.
“We don’t need anymore violence,” Browne said. “We don’t need violence. We need love and unity in our community.”
Cannoier and Browne urged anyone with information about the crime to contact 911 or the Criminal Investigation by calling 340-774-2211, ext. 5575. The public can also report information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.