ST. CROIX — An 18-year-old girl, who along with a minor male, age 17, was wounded in a shooting during a dance party early Sunday morning, remains in critical condition after being shot in the chin, according to police.
Glen Dratte, spokesperson for the V.I. Police Department said Sunday that the young woman may have to be airlifted off island for further medical treatment. The male minor remains in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
The two were injured after a gunman sprayed bullets in the crowd attending a “Tsunami” dance party at the La Raine Shopping Center parking lot.
According to police, the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report at 1:46 a.m. Sunday that partygoers had to dodge gunfire as the bullets sprayed the crowd, leaving the 18-year-old girl, and a minor male wounded.
The girl was taken by ambulance to Luis Hospital, and the boy by private vehicle, Dratte said.
The young woman, who sustained a single gunshot wound to her chin, remains in critical condition.
No arrests have been made, and police ask anyone with information to call 911, the bureau’s tip line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.