ST. THOMAS — Officers on patrol Friday in the Red Hook area saw a man named Niah Henry make several drug transactions, and detained him and searched his vehicle, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed. by police.

Officers found more than $1,000 cash in Henry’s pocket and discovered a total of 5.22 ounces of marijuana and 1.56 ounces of powder and crack cocaine in the vehicle, according to the fact sheet.

