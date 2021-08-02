ST. CROIX — Four men were injured in a shoot-out with police after the stolen car they were in crashed, and the suspects exited the vehicle shooting at officers.
According to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima, officers returned fire, striking the four, who were identified as a 19-year-old adult and three minors, all age 17.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Friday night in Estate La Grange after police gave chase, Derima said.
He said that the officers, who were on patrol in downtown Frederiksted, observed a white 2019 Kia Sportage that was reported stolen on July 4. They attempted to approach the vehicle when the driver fled the area.
“After a pursuit ensued, the driver of the stolen vehicle lost control, crashing the vehicle in Estate La Grange,” Derima said. The suspects exited the vehicle opening fire on officers with officers returning fire, striking all four male suspects.
Derima said the four were taken to Luis Hospital for the injuries sustained, but he did not specify what those were. Two of the minor suspects were treated and released into the custody of their parents, pending court proceedings.
The other minor and adult male were admitted for further treatment, Derima said.