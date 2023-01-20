A 78-year-old Wisconsin man died while snorkeling in Maho Bay on St. John Wednesday, according to V.I. Police.
The incident occurred at around 11:29 a.m., when police responded to a possible drowning at Maho Bay.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A 78-year-old Wisconsin man died while snorkeling in Maho Bay on St. John Wednesday, according to V.I. Police.
The incident occurred at around 11:29 a.m., when police responded to a possible drowning at Maho Bay.
The man, identified by his wife and son as Thomas St. John of Wisconsin, was on a charter vessel with family and went snorkeling, police said.
“After several minutes of snorkeling, a passenger of the charter vessel noticed that the male was floating face down in the water for several minutes. Several passengers removed the male from the water and onto the vessel,” according to a statement from police.
“Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation was started on the male after he was unresponsive. The male was then transported to Cruz Bay to be transported to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic via ambulance where he succumbed,” police said.
The death is under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact 911, Detective J. Carty at 340-693-8880 ext. 5207, Detective S. Rhymer at 340-774-2211 ext. 5572 or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers V.I., at 800-222-8477.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.