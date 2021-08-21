The V.I. Police Department’s Economic Crime Unit is alerting residents of an increase in email and telephone scams in the territory.
According to a department press release, one scam attempts to defraud residents who are seeking to purchase vehicles from the mainland through fake online vehicle listings. “Scammers will pull photos of vehicles from legitimate listings, create fraudulent bills of sale, invoices and certificate of title. After the victim sends requested funds, the scammer will ask for more funds for “shipment and storage fees,” the release stated.
According to the police department, residents can use the following steps to detect fake car sales:
• Review online comments.
• Resist pressure from rushed sales.
• Inspect the vehicle or request to see the vehicle identification number or VIN.
• Avoid sending more funds for shipping costs.
• Abstain from using wire transfers or gift cards as payment.
The department is also asking the public to be aware of telephone scams.
Scammers will call victims and convince them to send money for sweepstakes winnings or to avoid federal prosecution, the press release said. Scammers are spoofing numbers and making the caller ID appear to be from a legitimate source.
Residents can recognize a scam call if the caller paints an extreme situation, pressures you to pay quickly, asks for payment in gift cards or money orders, makes promises too good to be true or threatens someone, the release notes.
For more information, contact the Police Department’s Economic Crime Unit on St. Thomas at 340-774-3942 or on St. Croix at 340-778-1001.