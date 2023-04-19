V.I. Police said a 33-year-old St. Croix man was found dead Monday, and identified the death as an “apparent suicide.”
At 4:29 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call asking for officers to respond to North Street, Christiansted. Officers found the body of a man later identified as Ade E. Raphael, according to a statement issued by police Tuesday.
“Upon police arrival it was observed the body of a male on the floor in a seated position with a cloth belt tight around his neck. The body was in an advance stage of decomposition,” according to police.
The announcement comes after police said 19-year-old Carliana LaBeet, a St. Croix resident, was found dead Saturday afternoon from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion issued a statement Monday, urging individuals considering suicide to seek help, and offering resources for those still reeling from the shooting.
“The Department of Health extends sincere condolences to the families who are dealing with this incredible loss, and we want each of you, and the community, to know that the Department of Health’s counseling services are available to anyone who needs someone to talk to, to listen or simply be on the line with them in this moment of distress. We are here to help,” according to the statement.
Anyone in need is urged to call 340-774-7700 on St. Thomas, 340-712-0096 on St. Croix, and 340-776-6400 on St. John.
“We will be there from Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. All calls are confidential,” according to the statement.
“Additionally, if you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or experiencing a mental health crisis, three simple digits 9-8-8 connect you to compassionate, confidential support for free. 9-8-8 is the national suicide and crisis lifeline and it is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. When you call, text, or chat at 988lifeline.org, you will be quickly connected to a crisis counselor who will also listen to your concerns and provide support,” the statement added. “There is hope. The Lifeline works. You are not alone in crisis. Call, text, or chat 9-8-8.”
