V.I. Police said a 33-year-old St. Croix man was found dead Monday, and identified the death as an “apparent suicide.”

At 4:29 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call asking for officers to respond to North Street, Christiansted. Officers found the body of a man later identified as Ade E. Raphael, according to a statement issued by police Tuesday.

