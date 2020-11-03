With gun violence claiming two more lives on St. Croix over the weekend, V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor said during a press conference Monday that the department will put firearms units at the territory’s airports to try and halt the flow of imported weapons.
So far this year, V.I. Police have seized 142 illegal firearms, Velinor said, but there is a seemingly endless supply of guns on the territory’s streets and police are fighting to keep up with the ever-climbing body count.
“We see there’s a lot more work to be done,” Velinor said.
There have been 46 homicides in the territory so far this year, including 26 on St. Croix, 19 on St. Thomas, and one on St. John. Of those, two people died in motor vehicle crashes, one was a child who the attorney general said suffered physical abuse, and one was a stabbing victim.
The remaining 41 were victims of gun violence.
On Saturday evening, 19-year-old Nathaniel Felix was gunned down in Concordia West.
On Sunday afternoon, police said a man named Bomani Christian was murdered in front of his children at his home in Catherine’s Hope, Christiansted.
Two unidentified Black men were seen leaving the area in a dark maroon sport utility vehicle, according to police spokesman Toby Derima, and police are imploring the community to come forward with information about Christian’s death and other slayings.
Velinor said he’s confident that in this weekend’s cases “we’re going to see arrests,” but cautioned that when it comes to the steady, ongoing onslaught of killings, “we’re not going to arrest our way out of this.”
While police believe there may be links between a series of killings in Grove Place, Velinor said Monday that the majority of murders are independent, unrelated incidents.
The territory has a chronically high per-capita murder rate that peaked in 2010 at 61 deaths, and Velinor said the territory is on pace to have a similarly deadly year. Without help from the community the killings will continue, and “these people are right here in our midst,” Velinor said.
In an effort to stop firearms from being imported into the territory, Velinor said police are continuing to work with the U.S. Postal Service, and are implementing a new initiative at the territory’s airports.
Travelers are currently required to go to a V.I. Police station to declare weapons, but “we’re setting up a firearms substation” at the territory’s airports, Velinor said. “We’re bringing the police department to you. We’re bringing the resource right there when you have absolutely no excuse to forget.”
Travelers who do not declare weapons are subject to prosecution for illegal firearm importation and possession.