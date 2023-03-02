ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Police Department announced that four men were arrested during traffic stops in ongoing initiatives over the weekend.
Randal A. Donovan, 33, was arrested around 7 p.m. Friday and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.
According to a V.I. Police statement, officers stopped a black Acura 1LX with no front license plate affixed to the front bumper of the vehicle on Valdemar A. Hill Sr. Drive. During a later search of the vehicle they discovered a firearm inside and “Donovan was unable to provide the officers with a license to possess a firearm.”
Bail for Donovan was set at $50,000 and unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.
Police also arrested Rasham A. Monsanto, Jr., 23, and charged him with delaying and obstructing an officer. He was released after posting $1,000 bail.
Police said that officers on Valdemar A. Hill Sr. Drive observed a red Honda CRV “making an abrupt U-turn just short of the area where task force officers were conducting traffic enforcement.”
Officers’ suspicions became heightened and they initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle. Officers ordered Monsanto to exit the vehicle with his documents several times, but he refused. Monsanto eventually exited the vehicle while talking on his cellphone. Officers ordered Monsanto to end the phone call, “to which he also refused to do,” according to the statement.
Monsanto, 23, was arrested for delaying and obstgructing, with bail set at $1,000. He was released after posting bail and was ordered to appear at the Magistrate Court for his advice of Rights hearing.
- Eljaiey T. Grant, 25, was arrested Saturday near Vitraco Mall and charged with possession of narctorics with intent to distribute. According to the statement, “officers initiated a traffic stop of a white Mercedes Benz at Mandela Circle, where a search was conducted of the vehicle and a large quantity of marijuana was located inside the vehicle.”
Grant was arrested, and unable to post bail set at $7,500, was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.
- Te’Quori Lans, 23, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Saturday near Lindquist beach and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of illegal ammunition, possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a church, two counts of illegal transfer of license plates and delaying and obstructing. Bail was set at $75,000 and unable to post, was remanded to the custody of Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.
According to police, officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Emile Milo Francis Memorial Drive near the beach when they stopped a green Honda Civic, “due to no front bumper on the vehicle and the front windshield tint was below the AS1 Line.”
“Mr. Lans was asked to step out of the vehicle, he refused to several times while reaching for a bag that was in front of the vehicle. Mr. Lans was eventually removed from the vehicle. A search was conducted of the vehicle, where the bag that Mr. Lans was reaching for contained a firearm,” according to the news release.