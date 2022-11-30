ST. THOMAS — A 45-year-old is expected to be in court today following his arrest Tuesday in connection with second-degree aggravated rape that occurred in August at the Oswald Harris Court housing community.
According to a news release, Bernard O. James Jr. of Anna’s Retreat, accompanied by his lawyer, turned himself in to police on Tuesday, a day after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
James, who was arrested at 3:10 p.m., is facing first-degree rape, second-degree rape, and first-degree unlawful sexual contact. Bail was set at $150,000 and unable to post, James was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice-of-rights hearing scheduled in Superior Court today.
According to the news release, the case began on Aug. 30, when officers were dispatched to the housing community in response to a sexual assault of a woman. Detectives “made contact with the victim in this matter and the investigation is ongoing,” the release stated, with no other details were provided.
The case is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau, and police asked anyone with information on the incident to call 911, the V.I. Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477