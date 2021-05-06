A St. Thomas man with a lengthy criminal history has persisted in stalking a woman despite a restraining order, according to testimony in V.I. Superior Court.
Darrell D. Thomas, 49, of Anna’s Retreat, was arrested at around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, and charged with aggravated stalking, stalking, and contempt of court, domestic violence.
He was held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday, where Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III said it appears Thomas has an “obsession” with the victim.
A police officer testified that “regardless of what we do, it seems like he’s going to proceed with stalking the victim more,” and “he seems to evade the police on several occasions and it was by chance that we made contact with him.”
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Thomas has a previous stalking conviction, “and an extensive criminal history, 32 arrests and convictions,” including five felonies.
But Territorial Public Defender Julie Todman said he’s had no contact with the criminal justice system for 11 years, and lives by himself in Estate Tutu.
The “vast majority” of Thomas’s convictions are for drug crimes in Florida and Georgia, and Carr said he presided over the domestic violence hearing in which Thomas was ordered to stay away from the victim.
“His continued stalking of this victim — that does not appear to be accidental. That is in complete, utter violation of the permanent restraining order that I issued in December of last year that has not expired,” Carr said.
According to the affidavit filed by police, Thomas “was observed on video and several reports were made of him stalking his former girlfriend,” who had a restraining order against him. The victim filed a report on March 26 that Thomas “was showing up at her job and several locations that she frequents stalking her.”
The victim used her cellphone to record Thomas hiding behind trees and approaching her, and has “several videos” of his stalking behavior, according to the affidavit.
The victim told police “she was in fear for her safety because Mr. Thomas had told her that he had a gun, and he was showing up at her job upon her arrival to work,” and had followed her everywhere from supermarkets to social events.
Carr said Monday that he would allow Thomas to post 10% of his $50,000 bail in cash or property. But the judge said Thomas will not be released from jail unless he can find a suitable third-party custodian who will live with him and monitor his behavior to ensure he remains under continuous house arrest while he awaits trial.
“He certainly hasn’t listened to this court before,” Carr said. “He puts himself in this kind of predicament, not the court.”