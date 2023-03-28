ST. THOMAS — A physically disabled victim who went to police in February and reported being sexually assaulted by a man named Jabbar Gereau was attacked again and raped over the course of four days before police arrested Gereau on Sunday, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court.

Gereau, 50, was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment, simple assault, and disturbance of the peace.

