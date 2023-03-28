ST. THOMAS — A physically disabled victim who went to police in February and reported being sexually assaulted by a man named Jabbar Gereau was attacked again and raped over the course of four days before police arrested Gereau on Sunday, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Gereau, 50, was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment, simple assault, and disturbance of the peace.
He was initially held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday morning, according to a news release by V.I. Police. Following the hearing, a bail amount and release conditions were not listed in publicly available court documents.
The victim first went to police on St. John in late February and told officers that Gereau had entered the victim’s home without permission, and slapped and sexually assaulted the victim, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
The victim “stated to the front desk officer” that Gereau ignored the victim saying “no” and raped the victim, according to the fact sheet.
The fact sheet does not indicate what, if anything, police did in response to the victim’s report.
The victim went to Schneider Hospital on March 20 after Gereau kept the victim “hostage” and raped the victim over four days, according to the fact sheet.
Police interviewed the victim at the Criminal Investigation Bureau on March 23, who said that Gereau went to the victim’s home on March 16 and refused to leave until March 20.
The victim has a physical disability and “was not strong enough to fight Mr. Gereau off” and “there was no one around to help,” the victim told police, according to the fact sheet.
Gereau forced the victim to have sex “for four days straight,” until March 20, when Gereau finally left the victim’s home to attend church, according to the fact sheet.
The victim was able to leave at that point and travel to St. Thomas to go to Schneider Hospital for medical attention, according to the fact sheet.
Police said they provided the victim with “emergency shelter” because the victim was afraid Gereau would return and continue the assaults.
Police noted that the victim “has filed multiple reports” about Gereau’s assaults, including a previous report filed on Feb. 12.
Police located Gereau on St. John on Sunday and transported him to the Richard Callwood Command Station on St. Thomas for an interview.
When a detective asked if Gereau was willing to give a statement, “he began to ramble,” and asked police if they had spoken with the victim. Gereau also asked “How can you rape someone that you know?” and “continued to yell and curse at officers, saying that he had business to take care of and that he is ready to go,” according to the fact sheet.
Police said they placed Gereau under arrest and turned him over to the Bureau of Corrections.
