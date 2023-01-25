ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police announced the arrest of Shamal Gabriel in connection with the Jan. 19 homicide of 59-year-old Delroy A. Venzen at Coki Point beach, charging him with a litany of crimes including first-degree murder and reckless endangerment.
Gabriel, 30, turned himself in to police around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a V.I. Police statement, which noted that investigators learned of his involvement shortly after the killing during their preliminary probe.
Gabriel was charged with first degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, using a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence, reckless endangerment, unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence and unauthorized possession of firearm ammunition.
An advice-of-rights hearing was held Tuesday.
Police have said that around 10:04 p.m. on Jan. 19, the 911 center received a call of shots fired at Coki Point Beach. Responding officers discovered an unresponsive man lying on the ground, who appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead on arrival by Emergency Medical Technicians.
Another victim, identified as a 31-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body and was in critical condition when taken to Schneider Hospital for treatment.
Glen Dratte, V.I. Police director of Communications, said Tuesday that the individual is now recuperating after undergoing surgery.
Gabriel’s arrest marks the third police have made in connection with separate homicides this month.
Venzen’s death was the second in five days, following the death of Marcos Antonio Benjamin Guerrero near Market Square around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 15.
A day later, police arrested Luis Manuel Mota Rivas, 30, on homicide charges. Then on Jan. 18, police arrested 22-year-old Aneudy Guerero, with a similar last name but unrelated to the victim, charging with aiding and abetting Rivas.
Police urged anyone having any information about the incidents to call 911, the VIPD’s Major Crimes Unit (340)642-8449 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1(800)222-8477.