ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police announced the arrest of Shamal Gabriel in connection with the Jan. 19 homicide of 59-year-old Delroy A. Venzen at Coki Point beach, charging him with a litany of crimes including first-degree murder and reckless endangerment.

Gabriel, 30, turned himself in to police around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a V.I. Police statement, which noted that investigators learned of his involvement shortly after the killing during their preliminary probe.