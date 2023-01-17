Luis Manuel Mota Rivas

Tips from the community helped investigators quickly identify and arrest a suspect in Sunday’s homicide on St. Thomas, according to V.I. Police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.

The shooting occurred at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, when police received a 911 call that a man had been shot in the area of Market Square.

