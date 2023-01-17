Tips from the community helped investigators quickly identify and arrest a suspect in Sunday’s homicide on St. Thomas, according to V.I. Police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.
The shooting occurred at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, when police received a 911 call that a man had been shot in the area of Market Square.
Police responded and found the victim, Marcos Antonio Benjamin Guerrero, a native of the Dominican Republic, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
“Emergency Medical Technicians were also on the scene and attempted to render life saving measures. The male was transported to Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries,” according to a news release issued Tuesday.
Police identified a suspect, Luis Manuel Mota Rivas, who “shot Mr. Guerrero multiple times, as Mr. Guerrero sat in his vehicle, after exiting a bar and restaurant in the downtown area,” according to the news release.
Police arrested Rivas, 30, at 2 p.m. Monday.
“He is charged with First Degree Assault, Third Degree Assault, Use of a Dangerous Weapon During the Commission of a Crime of Violence. No bail was set pending his Advice of Rights,” according to the news release.
“The VIPD would like to thank the community for their cooperation in this investigation. It is truly a new time for the department, as we move forward with the trust of our community more cases can be solved in a timely manner. Without you we cannot connect the dots and cases will continue to go unsolved,” the statement added.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact V.I. Police at 340-774-2211, the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449 or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
