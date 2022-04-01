ST. THOMAS — A man wanted on criminal charges in Texas was taken into custody at King Airport on Wednesday, according to V.I. Police.
Stuart Nicholas Lopez, 30, of Texas, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice, after the Criminal Investigation Bureau determined that he is wanted in his home state for theft of property worth between $30,000 and $150,000, a Class III felony, according to police. Bail was set at $30,000.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers V.I. 800-222-8477.