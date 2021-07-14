Two more people have been charged with uploading fraudulent documents to the online travel portal, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
A man, Shanshan Li, and a woman named Jennifer Castillo, were arrested in separate, unrelated incidents on St. Thomas. They were each charged with making fraudulent claims upon the government, use of false information, and filing or recording forged instruments.
They appeared in court Monday and were each released on an unsecured $2,500 bond, according to the clerk’s office.
Li submitted a negative COVID-19 test to the online travel portal, which the V.I. Health Department flagged due to “abnormalities and inconsistencies,” according to an affidavit filed by police.
Investigators said the laboratory that conducted the testing said it was done in January, “but was altered to reflect June of 2021 and was bearing the same old specimen number,” according to the affidavit.
Li was able to enter the territory on July 2, and attempted to leave on July 11, but was stopped by Customs and turned over to the COVID task force Castillo was arrested after traveling from the British Virgin Islands, police said.
On Sunday, Dr. Ronald Georges, the lead British Virgin Islands health official, provided written confirmation to the V.I. Health Department that Castillo had submitted a false COVID-19 test to the online travel portal, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Castillo traveled by boat to St. Thomas and had planned to fly on to St. Croix, but she was detained before boarding a Seaborne Airlines commuter plane, police said.
Georges confirmed that the test Castillo had submitted to the online travel portal was taken at Orlando Smith Hospital in Road Town, Tortola, and police said it was flagged and rejected by the V.I. Health Department “due to Ms. Castillo uploading a positive test.”
After she was informed that her test had been rejected, Castillo submitted two positive PCR tests, which were also rejected, before finally submitting a negative test result, according to the affidavit. After she was placed under arrest, officers transported Castillo to Schneider Hospital, where she tested negative for COVID-19, police said.