The Economic Crime Unit is cracking down on financial crimes, and recently arrested two St. Croix women in separate cases, according to V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The first case began on June 8, 2021, when detectives started an investigation into a woman named Frances McIntosh, police said.
“The investigation revealed that Frances McIntosh misappropriated $15,000 dollars from an elderly female, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, some of the funds were used to purchase a vehicle,” Dratte said.
Detectives executed an arrest warrant at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday for McIntosh at her home in Catherine’s Rest.
McIntosh, 59, was charged with obtaining money by false pretense, grand larceny, and financial exploitation of an elderly person or dependent adult.
Bail was set at $20,000, and McIntosh was released after posting 10%.
During her advice-of-rights hearing on Friday, Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross said McIntosh may remain free but ordered her not to have any contact with victims or witnesses while she is awaiting trial.
The court has not publicly released the records for McIntosh’s case, including the arrest warrant affidavit filed by police.
The second case began when detectives from the unit initiated a forgery investigation on Sept. 2, 2021, which found that, “sometime in March of 2021, Marjorie Harry forged her brother’s signature on a warranty deed and sold his property located at No. 90 Estate Castle Coakley, to a male individual who works for DVD Constructions for $125,000, without his knowledge,” according to a news release issued Thursday.
Detectives executed an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Harry at her home Wednesday afternoon and charged her with forgery, obtaining money by false pretense, grand larceny, and filing or recording forged instruments.
Harry was transported the Wilbur H. Francis station in Frederiksted, and held with bail set at $20,000.
A little over three hours after she was arrested, Superior Court Judge Harold Willocks granted Harry a 10% cash provision.
Harry posted the $2,000 and was released pending her advice-of-rights hearing Friday. Her attorney, Ronald Russell, was having technical difficulty joining the video conference, and Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. continued the hearing to Monday. The court has not yet released the arrest warrant affidavit filed by police.
Victims of fraud or anyone with information about ongoing fraudulent activities are urged to contact the Economic Crime Unit at 340-513-3780 or 911.