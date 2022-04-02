A St. Thomas man was arrested and charged with rape after investigators found he had been having sex with an underage girl, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Darren Williams, 24, of Anna’s Retreat, turned himself in Thursday and was charged by warrant with second-degree rape, second-degree aggravated rape, and second-degree unlawful sexual contact.
Unable to post $50,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday.
Williams’s mother, V.I. Police Sgt. Denise Petersen, agreed to serve as his third-party custodian and monitor his behavior while he is awaiting trial.
Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis allowed Williams to sign an unsecured $50,000 bond, meaning he does not have to post any cash in order to be released. She ordered him to stay away from the victim in the case, and to abide by a nightly curfew when he is not at work, and house arrest on Mondays.
Williams was arrested after police received a report from a witness who said Williams was having sex with an underage girl, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
The girl told police in an interview that she was sexually active with Williams, who she met in 2019 shortly after she turned 15, according to the affidavit.
DUI crash leads to arrest
A St. Thomas resident was arrested early Friday morning after police said he crashed a Jeep into the fence around the Legislature.
Casey Crossland was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent driving, unauthorized use of a vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without proof of insurance, destruction of property, and driving without a Virgin Islands license, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Police said the crash occurred just after 3 a.m. and Crossland admitted to drinking alcohol at several bars in Havensight before attempting to drive home to Frenchtown in an unregistered, uninsured vehicle that does not belong to him.
Unable to post $25,000 bail, Crossland was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday morning where Norkaitis said he may post $2,500 cash in order to be released. She also ordered him not to drive while he awaits trial.
Domestic violence
A St. Thomas man was arrested after police said he harassed a woman and damaged her property after he was removed from her home by court marshals and given a restraining order, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Cecil Scatliffe, 57, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with destruction of property and disturbance of the peace, domestic violence. He was jailed without bail until he appeared before a judge Friday, where Norkaitis said she’s concerned for the victim’s safety and set bail at $1,000 cash.
Mental client remains jailed
A St. John woman with a history of mental illness remains jailed nearly a month after her arrest on March 8 for aggravated assault on an officer and disturbance of the peace.
Charisma Turnbull, 32, has been unwilling to go to court or communicate with the Territorial Public Defender’s Office, and the Bureau of Corrections has not yet completed a mental health evaluation as ordered by the court.
Norkaitis scheduled Turnbull to appear in court to be advised of her rights on April 11.
“The court does not want this to get lost in the cracks,” Norkaitis said.