The V.I. Police Department is urging the community to stay safe while celebrating the New Year holiday.
“The top priority for the Virgin Islands Police Department is always the safety and security of everyone in our community,” V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor said in a statement.
“Even though New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration, we still want to remind everyone planning to celebrate to do so responsibly. We encourage virtual celebrations as the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting our community with more than 330,000 American lives lost. Should you go out to support our local businesses and restaurants, please wear a mask and practice social distancing,” according to the press release. “Our officers will be out patrolling on New Year’s Eve to monitor our roadways for persons driving under the influence. Should you decide to drink, please designate a sober driver, or use a cab or ride-sharing service.”
Police are once again imploring gun owners not to shoot into the air, on New Year’s Eve or any other night.
“We also would like to remind everyone of the dangerous and illegal practice of shooting their guns into the air, as people shoot off fireworks. Violators will be subject to arrest and fines,” according to the press release.
The Virgin Islands Police Department is in constant communication with local and federal partners, “however, each of us also plays a role in keeping our territory safe. Please report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement using the following resources,” police said.
Suspicious or federal criminal activity should be reported to the local FBI field office at 1-800-225-5324.
Suspicious or nonviolent crime should be reported to the V.I. Police Department’s non-emergency line at 340-774-2211 or 340-778-2211.
Dial 911 for all emergencies.