The V.I. Police Department released a video clip showing three masked men, dressed in black, and exiting a dark-colored vehicle prior to the armed robbery Saturday of a Havensight Mall jewelry store that left two people injured.
The clip shows the men running out of a dark blue Honda Odyssey with the license plate number TFL 534 that came to a stop near Glittler’s Jewelry Store and running back out. Police are seeking four suspects — three gunmen and the driver of the getaway car — and urging anyone with information to come forward.
“We cannot tolerate these kinds of behavior on our shores and need to have them apprehended as soon as possible,” St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Barrington Thomas Sr. said.
Thomas, speaking Monday during a press briefing normally reserved for weekly COVID updates from Government House, said no arrests have been made in the incident which sent shoppers, including tourists on a cruise ship in port, scurrying in fear for their lives.
A security guard at Glitter’s was shot in the stomach and a female shopper was shot in the chest. Thomas said both are in stable condition at Schneider Hospital.
He noted that officers, conducting a traffic stop around 3 p.m. Saturday, apprehended two persons of interest who were found with firearms. A third suspect got away.
“We are still trying to connect the dots to find out if these individuals are actually tied into Havensight robbery,” Thomas said.
Shortly after the robbery, the getaway vehicle was found abandoned only three quarters of a mile from Havensight.
According to Thomas, police learned — using the vehicle’s registration — that it was stolen sometime last month.
“We are seeking anyone seeing the vehicle prior to the incident, or knows who normally operates the vehicle, to give us a name of who normally operates that vehicle,” Thomas said.
To help police, call 911, the crime Tipline at 340-774-2211 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
On Monday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. decried the incident in a prepared statement.
“We never have and won’t ever tolerate this type of criminality in our community,” Bryan said in the statement. “Our community is too small for these heinous and reckless acts of violence. The perpetrators of these crimes can rest assured that they will be sought and brought to justice.”
The comment comes a day after Bryan’s spokesperson, Richard Motta, was asked for comment on the incident, given the fear it created at the cruise ship dock that was teeming with locals and tourists at the time, and the implications for tourism.
At Monday’s press briefing, Thomas said V.I. Police have increased patrols of the downtown area, Crown Bay, Havensight, Red Hook and Coki Beach. Portable cameras have also been placed in locations near Havensight and Red Hook to monitor for any criminal activity.
“We have to protect our economy,’ Thomas said. “These types of acts destroy our economy.”