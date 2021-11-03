V.I. Police are asking for the St. Croix community’s assistance in locating 46-year-old Kenneth L. Springer.
Springer is wanted by police for obtaining money by false pretenses, forgery, fraudulent claims upon the government, and grand larceny.
“Springer is a Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds. He is either bald or has short black hair. He frequents downtown Frederiksted, La Grange, and downtown Christiansted,” according to information from police.
If you have seen Kenneth Springer, or if you know his whereabouts, contact police by calling 911, the Economic Crime Unit at 340-778-2211, ext. 6149, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.