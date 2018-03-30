Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man found dead on St. Croix on Thursday.
The incident occurred when a caller to 911 reported an unresponsive man in Estate Hogensborg in Frederiksted, according to V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Police responded and found the man dead as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, and the case is being investigated as a homicide, Dratte said.
The V.I. Police Criminal Investigations Bureau has been unable to identify the man, and is asking for the public’s help.
The victim is a black male between 18 and 25 years old with medium brown dark skin and a low fade haircut. He is between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, weighs about 160 pounds, with a very low-cut beard and moustache, Dratte said.
The victim was found wearing a black T-shirt with “I love Cannabis” in a starburst logo style and blue jeans, Dratte said.
Anyone with information about the case can call 911, the V.I. Police tiplines at 469-475-3871 or 340-778-2211, or the anonymous tipline, Crime Stoppers USVI, at 1-800-222-8477.
