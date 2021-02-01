Mary’s Fancy man charged with violence, kidnapping
A St. Croix man is in custody after a woman escaped his vehicle and was able to call for help, according to police.
Police arrested 36-year-old Ossie Constant of Mary’s Fancy on Thursday after officers made contact with Constant and the victim in the area of Midland Road, according to a police press release. The alleged victim told police that Constant forced her into his vehicle and took her to Bonne Esperance Road, where she was able to exit the vehicle and wait for police.
Constant has been charged with Kidnapping/False Imprisonment, Domestic Violence, Grand Larcenym Simple Assault and Disturbance of the Peace-Domestic Violence.
Constant was not offered bail in accordance with the territory’s domestic violence statutes.
Man charged with DUI in Queen Mary wreck
Just before noon Saturday, police arrested Luis A. Perez-Soler, 42, of Old Fredensborg, St. Croix, on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor after he was involved in a wreck on Queen Mary Highway.
According to police, Perez-Soler was intoxicated at the time of the wreck in Estate Two Williams.
Police did not say if other vehicles were involved in the wreck, or if there were any injuries.
Bail for Perez-Soler was set at $1,000, which he posted. He was released, pending his advice of rights hearing.
— Daily News Staff