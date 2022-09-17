A home surveillance camera led to a teenager’s arrest Wednesday night, after a woman told police she watched as the teen stood over her 92-year-old sleeping mother, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.

The daughter was at her own home when she received a notification from the home surveillance camera app that there was movement detected in her mother’s home at about 10:30 p.m. She turned on the live video feed so she could see what was going on, according to the fact sheet.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.