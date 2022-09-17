A home surveillance camera led to a teenager’s arrest Wednesday night, after a woman told police she watched as the teen stood over her 92-year-old sleeping mother, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
The daughter was at her own home when she received a notification from the home surveillance camera app that there was movement detected in her mother’s home at about 10:30 p.m. She turned on the live video feed so she could see what was going on, according to the fact sheet.
The elderly woman lives alone, and the daughter said that at first glance, she thought she saw her mother standing in the living room.
The daughter realized that the figure was too tall to be her mother, and was not wearing a T-shirt, and she realized there “was a young male individual standing over her mother, who was asleep on the couch,” according to the fact sheet.
The man picked up a piece of clothing and “began to walk over to the other couch where her mother was laying asleep,” according to the fact sheet.
“The victim’s daughter stated that she then yelled through the camera ‘hello, hello, who are you?’ The victim’s daughter stated that the male individual then turned around and noticed the camera and walked out of the frame,” according to the fact sheet.
The woman called 911, and police responded to the home in Estate Whim, Frederiksted.
Police reviewed the camera footage and saw an individual, later identified as 18-year-old Ervin Noel Jr., “standing in the living room with a long pipe in his hand looking at the victim.”
He put down the pipe and “creeped over to the couch,” according to the fact sheet. “I then observed Mr. Noel picking up a heavy cloth like material from the couch and he started walking over to the other couch where the victim’s head was.”
The officer heard the victim’s daughter calling out through the camera, and watched as Noel put the cloth down and left.
On Thursday, the daughter went to the police station and said she recognized the individual in the video as a young man who lives in the home across the street from her mother.
The victim said he’d complained multiple times that her mother had been taking his basketballs, and “on one occasion she gave him money for a new one and on the other occasion, she informed the neighbor that she would look for the ball or replace it herself,” according to the fact sheet.
The woman told police that, “a stolen ball should not have made the male individual so mad that he would try to harm her mother,” and she believes Noel “entered her mother’s home to harm her because he knows that she is elderly, has dementia, and resides alone.”
The woman could not recall his name, but identified Noel from a photo array, according to the fact sheet.
Police also interviewed Noel, who said he had returned home that night and couldn’t find his basketball, so he went looking for it in his neighbor’s yard because she usually takes his things.
Noel said he walked to the back of the house and noticed the door “cracked open” so he went inside “and began to look around,” picking up a pipe he found on the way in, according to the fact sheet.
Noel said he didn’t see anyone in the living room and assumed the elderly neighbor was in the bedroom. Noel said “he does not know why he picked up the robe that was on the couch, but he did not enter the home to harm his neighbor,” and left when he heard the voice, according to the fact sheet.
Noel was arrested and was unable to post $50,000 bail, so he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday before Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross.
Noel is facing one count of first-degree burglary, and Territorial Public Defender Kathryn Slade argued that Noel’s actions don’t meet the elements of that crime, because he entered through what he said was an open door.
“I can see where that could be unlawful entry, possibly, but not first-degree burglary,” Slade said.
“Just because the door was open, doesn’t mean there wasn’t a breaking of the plane to enter into the home,” Walters said.
The evidence requirement for probable cause is much lower than at trial, and Brow Ross said while there may be some concerns about the circumstances, police and prosecutors have presented enough evidence for the case to proceed.
She also found sufficient evidence to find probable cause under a section of the burglary law that applies when a suspect was armed with a deadly weapon.
Noel told police “that he did have a pipe in his hand at the time he went into the residence,” which qualifies as a dangerous weapon, Brow Ross said.
If convicted, Noel is facing a mandatory minimum 10-year prison sentence, and no more than 20 years. But if he is found to have used a dangerous weapon during the crime, “then your maximum period of incarceration will be 30 years, not 20,” Brow Ross explained.
She granted a defense motion that Noel be allowed to sign an unsecured bond and live with a family member in a different home from the one across the street from the victim. Brow Ross ordered him to have no contact with the victim, and to stay at least 1,000 feet away from her home while the case is pending.