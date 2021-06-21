ST. THOMAS — Assistant Police Commissioner Mario M. Brooks did not hold back Saturday, noting that the V.I. community is tired of the “wanton disregard” to life displayed by those he dubbed “trigger-pullers,” and that the police need the public’s help to get them off the streets.
His remarks echoed those of St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Steven Phillip and Deputy Police Chief Richard Velasquez, both of whom bemoaned the “plague of violence” during a press briefing that was held in the wake of three homicides a day earlier.
“As the chief and his team just briefed, yet again we have seen multiple shootings and deaths in our territory within a very short period of time,” Brooks said. “This is very disturbing, and we should be angry.”
Donald George, 38, was shot and killed around 2:51 p.m. in Estate Fortuna on Friday. Hours later, around 11:20 p.m., police responded to a report of two men with multiple gunshot wounds in the Smith Bay area. One of the victims, discovered dead on arrival, was identified as 42-year-old Camille W. King Jr. The other victim later succumbed to his injuries. Police are withholding his identity pending notification of next of kin.
Brooks said the Virgin Islands “can experience peace,” highlighting an over 100-day period where he said there were no fatalities in the district “prior to yesterday’s tragic events.”
“If we can accomplish this in one district, we can do it in both districts. As a matter of fact, we can double those days from 100 to 200 and so on,” Brooks said.
He added that as a community “we can control our own story” and “change the dynamic” of crime reporting and solving.
“Please, those of you who know these trigger-pullers, stop protecting them. Turn them in. Report them. Help us get them off the streets,” Brooks pleaded. “They continue because they have no fear of being caught. They continue because they’re confident that no one will say anything.”
The assistant police commissioner said that “honest, law-abiding citizens” outnumber criminals, and urged residents to use the anonymous tip lines to provide information to help police.
Velasquez, who noted he especially wanted to inform residents of Smith Bay and Fortuna of a beefed up police presence, said his office has taken “proactive steps to ensure the safety of everyone in the community.”
“We have stepped up our patrols, we have called in individuals who may have been on off-duty and we’ve called in units that are specialized in other investigative activities to come and assist our criminal investigation bureau and the patrol division,” he said.
The Police Department, Velasquez added, will not only continue to maintain the safety of the community, but “more importantly, we want to assure you we will leave no stone unturned to bring these individuals or individual to justice.”
Velasquez also addressed the Hispanic community in Smith Bay and switching to Spanish, called on those who may have information on the homicides to use the anonymous tip lines.
“We are committed to solving these heinous, criminal acts,” he said.
The year’s murder count is now at 24. To date, there have been 18 killings on St. Croix, five on St. Thomas and one on St. John.
Brooks addressed perpetrators directly.
“I have this message for you the criminals, the trigger-pullers. The people of the Virgin Islands are tired. We’re tired of your ignorance. We’re tired of your wanton disregard for our safety and that of our children. We’re tired of your inconsiderate actions. We’re tired of your lack of care for life as if when you shoot our loved ones you have the power to give that life back,” he said. “You did not give them that life. How dare you take it?”
He then called on police chiefs territorywide to step up proactive initiatives with other law enforcement agencies so that the territory can experience “365 days without any bloodshed on our streets.”