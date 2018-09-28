ST. THOMAS — Sen. Positive Nelson filed a police report Thursday against fellow Sen. Sammuel Sanes after an argument over a health care bill escalated into a near brawl on the Legislature floor.
The bill in question — Bill No. 32-0245 — sought to make non-hospital urgent care facilities operate as “stand-alone facilities” and be exempt from needing a certificate of need to treat patients.
While the measure passed in an earlier legislative session, it was vetoed this week by Gov. Kenneth Mapp, who claimed the bill gave such facilities special treatment and an ability to expand without going through the local regulatory process of the Health Department.
At Thursday’s session, Democratic senators made a motion to override Mapp’s veto.
The override failed, unable to capture a two-thirds vote.
Nelson, speaking on behalf of the minority caucus, said opposing senators chose not to vote because the bill was not part of the agenda.
“It’s not that we’re not supportive of the measure to make more services available — we may at another point make that move — but today, our issue was to focus on the health insurance package,” Nelson said.
Sanes pushed back, insisting protocol was followed in bringing up the bill and that refusing to vote was a disservice to the people of St. Croix.
“It doesn’t make sense. You follow the rules and protocol to your convenience, but this is for St. Croix and a health care facility on St. Croix is badly needed,” Sanes said.
Nelson questioned why Sanes referred to a particular facility on St. Croix.
“[Sen. Sanes] just claimed this bill was for a business in St. Croix — I do not vote for special interests,” Nelson said. “I voted for an industry, for services to be available for people of the territory.”
Senate President Myron Jackson, who presided over the session, called for a recess as the quarreling ramped up off-mic between several members.
During the recess, Sanes confronted Nelson, taking off his jacket and appearing to threaten Nelson to fight.
Sen. Jean Forde and Kurt Vialet restrained Sanes and walked him back to the Democratic side of the floor.
Nelson later told The Daily News that he contacted the police and filed a report against Sanes for his threatening behavior.
“[Sen. Sanes] charged at me in an aggressive, violent manner,” Nelson said. “It makes me wonder if there was some personal attachment to that measure or the business entity he was talking about — he was very angry and used profanity.”
Nelson said he didn’t know if Sanes was trying to blemish his 14-year tenure, but insisted he won’t “participate in this kind of schoolyard debauchery.”
He also berated Jackson for his poor handling of the situation and his lack of leadership in the Senate.
“I can’t wait for the 32nd Legislature to be done,” Nelson said. “This is the poorest leadership I’ve seen in my 14 years with the Legislature. [Sen. Jackson] has no authority and he’s not respected by his majority.”
Sanes attempted to downplay the incident, telling The Daily News that it was less a fight and more a “verbal exchange.”
“It’s just emotions, there wasn’t going to be any physical contact,” he said. “I’m very passionate about the measure and I lost my cool. I’m not going to apologize for it. I think I was right.”
Sanes said his emotions were rooted in the fact that health care is “on the decline” in St. Croix.
“We need to do more for our people,” he said. “The fact of the matter is any senator can fly off the island to get health care. A majority of our people cannot. They don’t have the perks that we have or the funds necessary. So, in my opinion, we should do whatever it takes to ensure there is adequate health care for our people.”
Sanes said he hopes to revive the measure at a later session.
Senators who voted in favor of the override were: Sanes, Vialet, Forde, Jackson, Novelle Francis Jr., Neville James, Nereida Rivera-O’Reilly, Marvin Blyden and Brian Smith.
Senators who chose not to vote were: Nelson, Alicia Hansen, Janette Millin Young, Dwayne DeGraff and Tregenza Roach.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw was absent.
Ten votes were needed to override the veto.
