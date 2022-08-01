A 30-year-old St. Croix man has died from injuries sustained in a June shooting, and police have upgraded the case to a homicide probe and asking for any information that might help lead investigators to a suspect, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.

The victim, Regalado Cepeda, was shot at around 9:01 p.m. on June 14 in Estate Bethlehem Village, also known as Harvey Project, according to police.

