A 30-year-old St. Croix man has died from injuries sustained in a June shooting, and police have upgraded the case to a homicide probe and asking for any information that might help lead investigators to a suspect, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The victim, Regalado Cepeda, was shot at around 9:01 p.m. on June 14 in Estate Bethlehem Village, also known as Harvey Project, according to police.
The victim “had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his back, legs, and elbow. The victim was treated for his injuries on scene by officers and was later transported by ambulance to the Juan F. Luis Hospital,” according to police.
Investigators found “multiple spent shell casings” at the scene and damage to exterior walls of some apartments, according to a June 15 statement from V.I. Police, following the incident.
“This is an ongoing investigation, and at this time, no suspect(s) has been identified. Forensics processed the scene and collected multiple high-power rifles spent casings,” Dratte said in the statement at the time.
On Saturday, police said in an online post to the department’s website that the victim, Cepeda, had been airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, where he later died.
“On July 22, 2022, his family and the staff of Jackson Memorial Hospital notified the Criminal Investigation Bureau that Mr. Cepeda passed away from complications to his injuries,” according to the news release.
It’s unclear why it took more than a week for V.I. Police to notify the Virgin Islands community that the case is now a homicide investigation.
The death marks the 29th homicide in the territory so far this year, including 21 on St. Croix and eight on St. Thomas.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 911, the V.I. Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau tip line at 340-778-4850, 340 712-6092, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.