Ian Benjamin Jr., whose father and namesake was killed last month, was arrested Friday and charged with illegal gun possession, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
The younger Benjamin, whose address was listed as Queen Street, Frederiksted, was arrested at 5:25 a.m. and charged with carrying a firearm openly or concealed following a search of his home, Derima said in a news release.
Officers were executing a search warrant at Benjamin’s home when they found an unlicensed firearm. Derima said Benjamin admitted ownership of the gun and was placed under arrest.
Police have not said why they were searching Benjamin’s home, or whether the warrant was related to the murder of 38-year-old Ian Benjamin Sr.
Ian Benjamin Sr. was found shot to death in an Estate Carlton home on March 2.
Ta’Jhanique Cumberbatch, 22, of Estate Betsy’s Jewel, was arrested on March 11 and charged with murder and related crimes in connection with Benjamin’s death, including conspiracy to commit murder.
Police have not answered questions from The Daily News about whether they had identified a motive for Benjamin’s murder, or if they believe Cumberbatch had an accomplice.
But the conspiracy charge indicates that at least one other person may have been involved in the crime.
The younger Benjamin, unable to post $50,000 bail, was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice-of-rights hearing.