ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man was arrested Sunday night after police said he was found with marijuana and a gun he’s only licensed to carry while on duty for his mother’s security company, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Alexander Milton Petersen was charged with carrying a firearm without authorization of law, possession of ammunition, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bail was initially set at $57,500, and he was released from jail Monday after posting $5,000 cash, according to court records.
The case began Sunday at around 9:39 p.m., when police from the Special Operations Bureau were on Back Street conducting traffic enforcement, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
A police lieutenant watched as a driver, later identified as Petersen, tried to steer his vehicle down a blocked road, and was forced to turn and drive through a police checkpoint where officers stopped him after noticing he was missing a front license plate and had illegal windshield tint, according to the fact sheet.
Police said they “immediately” smelled the odor of marijuana, and asked Petersen if he had a firearm license. Petersen said “no,” but also “stated that he worked for an armed security company,” according to the fact sheet.
He denied having a gun or drugs in the vehicle, and police asked Petersen and his female passenger to get out, and informed him they intended to search the vehicle because they had smelled marijuana, according to the fact sheet.
Petersen said he “was going to call his boss right now,” and tried twice to call someone before complying with an officer’s order not to make a phone call for officers’ safety.
Police said they searched the vehicle and found a tan Gucci backpack in the rear seat containing two jars with clear baggies and four individually wrapped baggies of marijuana, as well as a scale and two grinders, according to the fact sheet.
“I then looked under the vehicle’s driver’s seat and found a black Glock 23, 40 caliber with 11 bullets in the magazine and one loaded in the chamber for a total of 12 rounds, tucked underneath the front driver’s seat in a holster,” according to the fact sheet.
Police asked Petersen again if he had a firearm license, and he directed them to the document stored in his glove box, which said he was permitted to carry a firearm “when engaged only in his occupation as a security guard for the company Just Complete Security,” according to the fact sheet.
Petersen admitted he was not on duty, and “also stated this has happened to him on three separate occasions and has had his gun taken from him by the firearms licensing department for those similar instances,” according to the fact sheet.
While on the scene, Petersen’s “boss showed up for Just Complete Security company. It was later discovered that his boss was his mother and a former Virgin Islands police officer, who stated, ‘the gun is hers, and this happens all the time, and they always take the gun from her,’” according to the fact sheet, which does not identify his mother by name.