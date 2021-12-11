With only three homicides closed in a year, V.I. Police took time to chastise parents Friday.
During a press conference on St. Croix, where department leaders pleaded for the public’s help in solving homicide cases, including some that the public had not been made aware of, St. Croix Chief of Detectives Naomi Joseph spent much of the press conference scolding parents. Joseph complained that parents don’t present their children to police for arrest, and reminisced about the days when residents kept watch over their neighbors’ homes for signs of burglary.
“I would hope that instead of criticizing us, you would become part of the solution and help us,” Joseph said.
At one point, Joseph mentioned that an individual named “Ledesma” had been physically assaulted in La Reine shopping plaza on St. Croix, and died of his injuries in September.
“Somebody picked him up, flipped him over and broke his neck,” Joseph said. “There were others out there that saw what happened.”
Police had not previously told the public about the deadly assault.
As of Daily News press time Friday night, V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima did not respond to questions about the homicide, including the victim’s full name, the date of the assault and the date the victim died.
St. Croix Police Chief Sean Santos also could not be reached immediately on Friday.
During the press conference, police also said for the first time publicly that they are investigating the Nov. 15 disappearance of Johnny “Kountry” Encarnacion as a homicide.
Joseph said police are seeking information from the public about Encarnacion’s last whereabouts and activities. Police have not located Encarnacion’s body, but Joseph said investigators have reason to believe he was murdered. He was last seen on Nov. 15.
Firearms update
Police officials also shared update on removing firearms from the streets of St. Croix. According to Deputy Chief Uston Cornelius “in the year 2021, 78 weapons were removed from our streets,” as well as nine BB guns or air pistols.
Cornelius said he did not have information available about how many arrests were associated with the seizures. There have been 33 homicides on St. Croix in the 2021 fiscal year that runs September 2020 through October 2021. To date, police have closed only three of those cases, and made eight associated arrests, including five arrests in one case alone.
“Our biggest problem is this — I’m not casting blame on the community — but our biggest problem is those who know, don’t say,” Joseph said.
She pleaded for help in solving the murders of men, women, and children on St. Croix, and urged anyone with information to contact police, anonymously if necessary, through the CrimeStoppers tipline.
Joseph also urged anyone with information about crimes that may have happened years ago to come forward and help the victims’ families know “who did it, and why” and find closure.
“I’ve got a cold case unit here who’s working diligently and asking every day for help. If time is what you needed, if the perpetrator is no longer here and you know this, please still call,” Joseph said. “Even if the case is 20 years old.”
Joseph, who worked her way up from a rank-and-file officer to chief of detectives, indicated it’s about time residents get involved.
“We got people preying on our elders, we’ve got people preying on our very young, whether sexually or physically and it happens because of the quietness that we do. We keep things to ourself because we don’t want to get involved,” she said before reminding the public of some of the heinous crimes.
She rattled off the names of victims executed in or near their homes — Ferdinand Southwell, Lucy Lindquist, Travis Blair, Michael Scott, and Euette Brown — who “were all killed outside their homes, near to where they live,” Joseph said. “It’s easy to blame the police for everything that happens, but I want you to think about this: Could we have actually stopped these things from occurring? Could we?”
Joseph urged witnesses to tell what they know.
“The Virgin Islands government has a witness protection program if you’re afraid of the suspect,” Joseph said. “We will relocate you and your family if that’s what it takes to clean our streets up to make it safe so that you can come back home, but we need your help.”
Anyone with information about criminal activity is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-2477.