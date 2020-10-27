At a press conference Monday, V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor said his department needs the community’s help to solve the latest rash of shootings that left one person dead and several injured over the weekend — and fielded questions about whether officers are dissatisfied with his leadership.
A letter purportedly signed by three police union leaders is circulating in the community, detailing numerous complaints about Velinor’s command and requesting that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. remove him.
Union leaders could not be reached for comment Monday, and Velinor and Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said they had not received the letter, which is dated Oct. 26.
“The governor has full faith and confidence in Commissioner Velinor,” Motta told The Daily News. “We think that under his leadership that we have been able to make some good strides with respect to apprehending violent criminals and removing illegal firearms from our streets.”
Velinor said officers “do a yeoman’s job” and are under enormous pressure during an incredibly difficult time.
“I hold everyone as accountable as they should be held, because we are sworn law enforcement officers. So, when you have the recognition that there is a need and a demand for us to be professional and demonstrate accountability to our police department and more importantly, to our community, then you are going to get some pushback,” Velinor said.
Weekend violence
The department is investigating yet another homicide on St. Thomas after a shooting at 4:46 a.m. Saturday at Four Winds Plaza left 29-year-old Joseph Andrews dead and four other people injured.
About six hours later in Smith Bay, St. Thomas, a man was shot and wounded near Lake’s Chicken Fry and another bystander grazed in a drive-by shooting. In that incident, police arrested Omarie Smith, and charged him with first-degree assault and related crimes.
Smith’s advice of rights hearing was not accessible to the public Monday, and a court clerk did not respond to questions about his bail amount and whether he was released from jail.
Andrews is the 40th victim of fatal gun violence in the territory so far this year, and Velinor said Virgin Islanders with information about the crimes should report that to law enforcement.
Police have procedures in place to protect witnesses, and “thus far, I’m not familiar with one situation where individuals in our community have been adversely impacted because they provided information to law enforcement,” Velinor said.
He said a number of individuals have come forward with valuable tips for police, and “we find different ways of providing protection and secrecy so they can continue to live their life as peacefully as they can.”
The more information police have to work with, the quicker cases can be resolved, and “we need our community to be more responsible and also to play a role in solving these cases,” Velinor said.
Bryan appointed Velinor to lead the department in June 2019. Velinor is from St. Croix and spent 29 years working for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as a special agent.
His appointment is part of an agreement between the ATF and the V.I. government under the Intergovernmental Personnel Act Mobility Program, which provides for temporary assignment of personnel between the federal, state and local governments.
The Daily News sent an email to Motta and Deputy Communications Director Gerry Yandel on Oct. 11, 2019, requesting copies of Velinor’s and former V.I. Health Commissioner Michelle Davis’ agreements with the local government that detail the terms of their employment.
More than a year later, despite repeated requests, Velinor’s agreement still has not been made public.
Motta said Monday he does not have access to the document.