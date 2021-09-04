Police Commissioner nominee Ray Martinez announced his team to lead the V.I. Police Department during a press briefing Friday at Government House on St. Croix.
Martinez stated that for the St. Croix district, Police Chief Sidney Elskoe will be his assistant police commissioner, Sean Santos will act as chief of police and Uston Cornelius will be deputy chief of police.
For the St. Thomas-St. John district, Mario Brooks will continue to serve as assistant police commissioner and Barrington Thomas Sr. will be chief of police.
Current Chief of Police Steven Phillip will return to the post of deputy chief of police for St. Thomas and Water Island, while Clayton Brown will act as deputy chief of police for St. John.
Martinez also appointed Andrea Bryan-McIntosh as acting director of facilities management and properties, Vivianne Newton as acting Internal Affairs Bureau director and Carolyn Wattley as planning and research director.
“I’d like to thank the members of this leadership team for agreeing to serve and their willingness to share this journey with me,” Martinez said.
As Martinez begins to lead the department, he addressed the work that must be done in order to gain the community’s confidence, especially with the territory’s marked increase in violent crimes.
“The uptick in these brazen acts has caused you, the community, to question our ability to safeguard you. In addition, we are cognizant to the plethora of small violations that is adding to the community’s feeling of lawlessness,” Martinez said.
Martinez addressed his new plan for the department, which his executive team will help to implement.
“This plan includes a mix of traditional, community oriented, problem oriented, intelligence driven, hot spots, policing strategies coupled with technology that includes the use of CCTV cameras, license plate readers and data driven crime analysis,” Martinez said.
Martinez highlighted the department’s installation of more cameras.
“We cannot continue to operate without having the crime analysis in place, and cameras are an integral part of it,” Martinez said.
The department is planning to work with intelligence officers from the New York Police Department to develop an intelligence unit.
