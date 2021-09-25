ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police confirmed Friday that the body found in the Red Hook area of Smith Bay on Sept. 17 was the victim of homicide, but have released few other details.
V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima has stated to media the body was found wrapped in a garbage bag and police immediately suspected foul play.
However, Derima issued a press release Friday saying only that “the autopsy performed on the body found in the bushes near a residence in Smith Bay on September 17 has been ruled a homicide. The identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.”
The confirmation marks the 35th recorded homicide in the Virgin Islands so far this year, including 25 on St. Croix, nine on St. Thomas, and one on St. John.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 911, the Major Crime Unit at 340-714-9804, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 where information may lead to a reward.