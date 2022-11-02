ST. THOMAS — Police officers seized two illegal guns during separate incidents on Saturday, according to V.I. Police.
One incident occurred in Tabor & Harmony, where police on patrol saw a white sedan with front-end damage that was previously seen fleeing the scene of a shooting in Smith Bay.
Officers questioned the occupants of the vehicle, who were both minors.
The 17-year-old male was found in possession of a loaded Glock .40 caliber gun, which he did not have a license to possess, police said.
The suspect’s name was not publicly released because he is underage, and he was advised of his rights and released to his parents’ custody to await further court proceedings, according to police.
The second incident occurred on Turnpentine Run Road in the bus stop near First Bank when police conducted a vehicle stop for a traffic infraction and smelled marijuana, prompting a search, according to police.
Police searched the vehicle and found a firearm, and the driver ran off from the scene, fleeing over a fence and into thick brush where he evaded officers, according to police.
On Sunday, the driver, Chamaal Weekes, turned himself in and was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm with an obliterated serial number, escape from custody of an officer, and several related crimes.
He was jailed with bail posted at $50,000 and appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
Magistrate Judge Simone van Holten Turnbull did not find probable cause for the charge of possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school or day care, as the facility cited by police in support of the charge, Curious George Daycare, has not been operational for several years.
Van Holten Turnbull said Weekes may be released to the custody of a third-party custodian after posting 10% of the $50,000 bail in cash.
