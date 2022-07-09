ST. THOMAS — A local contractor, who was arrested earlier this week after police said they received multiple reports that he had defrauded clients, is facing additional charges.
Anson Gallaway, 45, owner of GHI Home Innovations LLC, was re-arrested after turning himself in at 6:30 a.m. Friday to detectives within the V.I. Police Department’s Economic Crimes Unit.
V.I. Police Department spokesperson Glen Dratte said in a released statement that Gallaway was charged with obtaining money by false pretense and grand larceny.
According to the statement on Dec. 3, 2021, unit detectives begin investigating Gallaway, and his construction company after receiving a complaint that he was selling prefabricated homes “knowing that his business license does not authorize” him to do so.
“Evidence showed that Gallaway offered services and products to the complainant, which he could not provide, causing them to lose $51,200,” according to the statement.
Gallaway initially was arrested Tuesday based on an investigation that began on Feb. 2 and detectives determined that “the owner of a construction company, intentionally took over two hundred thousand dollars from victims to construct a prefabricated home and did not fulfill the agreement,” Dratte said following Gallaway’s arrest by warrant.
In that incident he was charged with obtaining money by false pretenses and grand larceny. Bail was set at $51,000 and Gallaway posted the full amount in cash and was released pending his advice-of-rights hearing scheduled on Wednesday.
Dratte said that after surrendering to police early Friday morning, bail was set at $20,000 for Gallaway. Unable to post the new bail amount, he was remanded to the Alexander A. Farrelly Criminal Complex pending a court hearing.