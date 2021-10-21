A St. Thomas couple appeared in court Wednesday after being charged with domestic violence.
Kaseem Bruno was arrested Tuesday and charged under the domestic violence statute with destruction of property, disturbance of the peace and simple assault.
Tiffany Maloon was charged under the domestic violence statute with destruction of property and disturbance of the peace.
Officers responded at about 9:16 p.m. to a report of a disturbance at Contant Knolls, where they found Maloon outside saying, “I’m tired of being a punching bag!” according to the affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Officers interviewed Maloon, who said when she arrived home shortly before 9 p.m., Bruno was doing online coursework on the computer and began “arguing at her about leaving the kids at home without no supervision.”
Maloon has three children from a previous relationship, and Bruno told police “that he is tired of her leaving the kids home alone to go hang out with her friends.”
The dispute escalate, according to the affidavit, and Bruno “grabbed her phone out of her hand and slammed it to the ground,” damaging it, so she grabbed his phone and did the same, according to the affidavit.
Maloon went to leave the apartment with her children when Bruno grabbed her shirt from behind in an attempt to stop her from leaving, and punched her in the face, the affidavit said. Maloon said she was able to get to a neighbor’s house, where she called 911.
Both Bruno and Maloon were held without bail per the domestic violence statute, and appeared in court Wednesday morning for their advice-of-rights hearings before Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell.
Bruno, 31, was arrested in 2011 and charged with first-degree murder and child abuse, and “a child did die” in that case, said Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales.
Territorial Public Defender Alexia Furlow said Bruno is employed and enrolled in an online GED program, and has no children of his own.
Bruno did have one child, identified in court documents as “K.B.,” who he strangled and beat to death when she was 2 months old. The child died on April 18, 2010.
The child’s mother told police that Bruno had strangled the infant with a cord because she was crying, and “an autopsy later confirmed that the infant died of asphyxiation from ligature strangulation, and that she had broken ribs and head trauma,” according to court documents.
Bruno pleaded not guilty, and the child’s mother — who was also charged in the case — entered an agreement with the Attorney General’s Office in 2011. In exchange for testifying against Bruno at trial, prosecutors dismissed all charges against her.
Bruno agreed to plead guilty in October 2011 to a single count of aggravated child abuse in exchange for a 15-year prison sentence.
Bruno attempted to withdraw his guilty plea, arguing that “he was innocent” and the child’s mother was responsible for her death, according to court records.
The V.I. Supreme Court affirmed his conviction in 2013, and he was paroled in 2019 after serving less than a decade behind bars.
Since his release, Bruno has obtained full-time employment and enrolled in online education, and Furlow said he will live with his mother in Bovoni after he’s released from jail. Maloon, who is unemployed, will remain at her home with her children, and the judge ordered them to have no contact while they await trial.
Bruno posted $155 cash bail, and Maloon was released on an unsecured $1,000 bond, according to court records.