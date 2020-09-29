A young couple motivated by revenge stalked 20-year-old Reynisha Juanita Rivera on Sept. 13 and shot her to death on St. Croix’s Melvin Evans Highway, according to the V.I. Police Department.
The crime posed many problems for investigators, who did not have an obvious “smoking gun,” V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor said during a news conference Monday.
But detectives used video surveillance to identify a suspicious vehicle following Rivera’s car, and traced its license plate to Estefani Rodriguez, 21, and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Effrail Jones Jr., according to the probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Rodriguez and Jones are being held on $1 million bond each, and are facing a possible life in prison sentence if convicted of first-degree murder and other charges.
They both appeared in court via videoconference Monday, where Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho continued their bail hearings to Wednesday.
According to the fact sheet filed by police, which has Rivera’s name redacted, officers were dispatched at around 3:09 p.m. Sept. 13 to Melvin Evans Highway near the Paradise stoplight, where they found Rivera in her Gray Acura TSX, which had collided with the guard rail. Officers saw bullet holes to the front windshield, passenger fender, and door and learned that she had been driving to meet a friend at Frederiksted Beach.
Police obtained surveillance footage from G Max Service Station that shows Rivera stopping in to purchase items, and noticed a gray Nissan Juke with different colored doors in the same area at around 2:50 p.m. — less than 20 minutes before the shooting. Surveillance video from Gateway Service Station shows Rivera’s Acura passing at around 2:55 p.m., with the gray Nissan following behind, according to the fact sheet.
Police then obtained surveillance video from Rivera’s home that showed the Nissan pulling up outside at around 2:27 p.m., and following her out of the complex at around 2:40 p.m. Surveillance video from several other businesses shows police the route Rivera drove, with the Nissan following the whole way.
Surveillance footage from the area of the Roebuck Industrial Park intersection showed the Nissan driving alongside Rivera’s Acura at around 3:01 p.m., and no other vehicles passed for seven seconds until a Mercedes Benz was seen in the intersection, according to the fact sheet. Police interviewed the driver of the Mercedes who said they noticed the Acura swerve and then didn’t see it again, so they circled back and found Rivera’s vehicle slammed into the guardrail.
Investigators traced the Nissan to Rodriguez and Jones, who agreed to be interviewed and described an altercation with several women at Rodriguez’s home on June 1, to which police had responded.
Jones told investigators he later saw the women at a laundromat, and Rivera pulled up and said “If you want something let me know!” according to the fact sheet. While he didn’t know Rivera to be part of the group that had been in the fight, he “believed they were connected” based on what Rivera had said to him at the laundromat.
On Sept. 13, Rodriguez said she saw Rivera at a service station and followed her, and while she considered confronting and fighting Rodriguez, Jones cautioned her that she would be arrested, according to the fact sheet. Instead, Rodriguez said “they decided that they were going to ‘scare she and call it a day,’” and Jones told police he fired “four or five shots” at her vehicle.
Police conducted a search of the couple’s home in La Grande Princesse on Saturday and found ammunition on a dresser, and a black Colt .45 handgun hidden among the plumbing in a bathroom, which Jones admitted was the weapon he used to murder Rivera, according to the fact sheet.
Lt. Naomi Joseph, Criminal Investigation Bureau chief, said during Monday’s news conference that the motive for the killing was “revenge,” and encouraged members of the community to continue providing police with information about homicides.