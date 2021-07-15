The V.I. Police Department has released a three-year strategic plan that aims to improve crime-fighting and community service.
Outgoing Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor wrote an introduction to the document, which was released Thursday and will see the department through 2024. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. recently nominated Ray Martinez to take over leadership of the police department.
“Over the past year, we have demonstrated adaptability and the spirit of perseverance while maintaining our commitment as public safety servants. Input from our employees and members of the community was sought to craft a holistic approach to public safety over the next three years,” Velinor wrote.
“Successes, perspectives, concerns, and issues are all relevant in developing goals and initiatives. The plan is designed to address crime and safety, fair and equitable policing, enrich relationships within the territory, and enhance our workforce through innovation, leading public safety best practices, and community-oriented policing.”
The plan includes a number of “key concerns and themes,” including accountability, the “challenge to obtain qualified police applicants,” communication, constitutional policing, employees feeling “undervalued,” fairness in disciplinary practices, “homeless and mentally challenged residents in need of social services,” employees lacking “trust” in leadership, low morale, officer capacity shortage, and violent crime. The plan lays out goals for several areas, including crime reduction, and improving community trust and communication.
The department has already improved its homicide arrest rate by 46% in 2020, according to the plan, and documented fewer violent crimes in 2019 and 2020 with an increased arrest rate of 43%. The re-implementation of the ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology, additional training, and increased community engagement were some of the other improvements highlighted as successes to build on. The plan lists a number of goals, such as using data-driven approaches to policing and publicizing the results of selective enforcement efforts.
The department intends to revive the bike patrol unit by September 2022 and hold a discussion with unions about transitioning to 12-hour shifts by April 2023 to limit overtime hours, according to the plan.
The department is also working to use drones, follow up on ShotSpotter reports, and train additional investigators.
The plan includes organization of a Citizens Advisory Panel by September 2023, to “assist in developing new policies and to augment other committees to include the citizens’ perspectives” and “employ the use of more body worn cameras,” which will “offer more accountability.” It’s unclear how many body cameras are currently in use in the department, but additional cameras should be employed by September 2022, according to the plan.
In the near-term, the plan includes a Citizens’ Academy to be developed this fall and graduates will be recruited in January for the first advisory panel.
The department also intends to develop an annual community survey by September to “assess the community’s concerns and feedback” and present a forum for the public in December and hold quarterly community roundtables “for citizens to speak to leaders of VIPD.”
To view the plan, visit the V.I. Police Department website at vipd.gov.vi.