Updated: October 26, 2022 @ 5:08 am
ST. THOMAS — Police are investigating a possible drowning after the body of a 67-year-old man was found floating in waters off Frenchtown.
The victim, a black male, has been identified as Washington Williams, and no foul play is suspected.
According to a statement from V.I. Police, around 7:21 a.m. Tuesday, “a concerned citizen called 911 to report seeing a body floating in the water in the area of Oceana Restaurant, Frenchtown.”
Responding officers traveled to the area and confirmed that the body of a black male was floating in the water. The officers, along with the assistance of Rescue, V.I. Port Authority and Water and Power Authority personnel, removed the body from the water.
“Detectives, who were on scene, did not see any apparent signs of foul play. The cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy,” according to the statement.
Williams is the fourth person found dead on arrival in territorial waters since Oct. 15.
On that day, 27-year-old Kwesi Adams died after he went into distress while diving in shallow water in the area of Pond Bay, Chocolate Hole on St. John, police said at the time.
Adams was in a group with two others who pulled him to safety and began mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, and he “spit up water and began breathing,” but “subsequently lost consciousness at which point a bystander in the area with a dinghy assisted with providing transport to the shore,” according to police.
The individuals called 911, and emergency responders transported Adams from the scene to Myrah Keating Clinic where he was pronounced DOA.
A day later, the floating body of an adult male, later identified as well-known lawyer Ryan Greene, was pulled out of waters at Magens Bay. Police issued a statement, on Oct. 20 — four days later — confirming the death of Greene, 50, who was pulled from the water near Platform Beach in Magens Bay on St. Thomas.
No details have been released about the circumstances of Greene’s death. In its Oct. 20 press release police said that at around 5:44 p.m. on Oct. 16 a concerned citizen called 911 and reported a man’s body floating in the water.
According to police, a couple had pulled a man out of the water and began administering CPR, but were unable to revive him.
Dratte has said investigators will await an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
Then on Oct. 19, a 72-year-old cruise ship visitor was pronounced dead after his body was pulled from the water at Trunk Bay on St. John. Police said at the time that the cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.
Crew members and fellow passengers of Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas pulled the man, Alfred Fahlstedt, out of the water and began administering CPR, V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte said last week.
The 911 emergency call center received a report and dispatched emergency medical responders from Myrah Keating Smith Clinic.
First responders were unable to revive Fahlstedt and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
Dratte said in responses to questions from The Daily News that the death is unknown pending the medical examiner’s findings, “however, the victim’s family indicated that he had an ongoing medical condition.”