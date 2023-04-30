V.I. Police have charged a 21-year-old man with killing a Department of Public Works employee who was working at St. Thomas Carnival on Saturday night.
Alrick M. Thomas, 54, was shot to death on Norre Gade in the area of the Frederick Lutheran Church at around 8:37 p.m., “while the 2023 Carnival Festivities were in full swing,” according to police.
The Adults’ Parade was held Saturday, one of the biggest events of the Carnival celebration, and the scene of the shooting is located between the end of the parade route and Carnival Village in Fort Christian parking lot.
The area was busy with families enjoying the celebrations, and multiple people called 911 to report the gunfire. Officers found Thomas unresponsive, and said he appeared to have suffered at least one gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Technicians concluded there were no signs of life at 8:52 p.m., according to police.
Officers who were in the area immediately responded to the shooting “and made a swift apprehension of the suspect, 21-year-old Dion Johnson,” who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to police.
Johnson is jailed with bail set at $1 million, pending his initial court appearance.
Police have not said whether investigators identified a motive for the murder.
Thomas was employed as a general maintenance worker for Public Works, according to the Division of Personnel website, and Sen. Kenneth Gittens issued a statement about his killing Sunday.
Gittens, “thanked the community and the Virgin Islands Police Department for a largely incident free Carnival celebration, though tragically marred by the killing of a government employee while on the job Saturday evening,” according to the statement.
“We were so close to having a nearly incident free celebration before this took place,” Gittens said in the statement. “I appreciate the quick response of the law enforcement community and other first responders on the scene. I hope that justice will be swift. My condolences go out to the family, friends, and co-workers of the victim.”
Gittens, a former V.I. Police officer who chairs the Committee on Homeland Security, Justice and Public Safety, said the Virgin Islands “should otherwise be proud of the way that thousands of people came together for a week of events on St. Thomas.”
Thomas’s death marks the 15th homicide in the territory so far this year, including eight on St. Thomas and seven on St. Croix. Of those, 13 victims died from gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information about the murder is urged to contact the V.I. Police Department at 340-774-2211, or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449. You can also contact the anonymous tip line, Crime Stoppers USVI, at 800-222-8477.