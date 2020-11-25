The latest status report by the monitoring team overseeing V.I. Police says there is ongoing use of excessive force by officers, and an apparent willingness by department leadership to overlook or even condone behavior that could pose a danger to the public.
Among the incidents that occurred over the last three months are a shooting where an off-duty officer fired on a moving vehicle while driving, and a sergeant, who is not authorized to use a Taser, did so on two separate occasions, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
An independent monitoring team, or “IMT,” recommended the department be found in non-compliance with requirements governing investigations into use of force by police “for the sixth consecutive quarter,” according to a status report by special counsel Jeffrey Murray of the U.S. Department of Justice. “The issues identified in these cases demonstrate that systemic deficiencies persist in VIPD’s ability to consistently identify and respond to the Consent Decree’s core requirements relating to use of force.”
The government disagrees with the monitors’ assessment of eight use-of-force cases reviewed over the last three months, and “this quarter highlights how the use of percentages in a small sample skews the results and essentially requires near perfection to achieve the IMT’s self-imposed percentages,” Assistant V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs said in a response filed Monday. “VIPD remains committed to maintaining substantial compliance with each provision of the Consent Decree.”
Police reached substantial compliance with the consent decree in December 2018 after a decade of work to reform the department, and “two-years of inconsistent attempt to maintain compliance by the VIPD will conclude at the end of the next quarter,” according to the IMT’s latest report.
District Court Judge Robert Molloy will then consider if the department has proven that it can police its own officers’ conduct, and decide whether to release the territory from federal oversight.
In a recent incident, “an off-duty officer discharged his weapon multiple times at a moving vehicle, from a moving vehicle that the officer was driving,” Murray wrote in his report filed Friday. “This dangerous behavior is clearly at odds with the Consent Decree, VIPD’s use-of-force policy, and public safety generally.”
While the police investigative report “appropriately” found that the officer’s actions violated policy, the Force Review Board, “comprised of high-level officers and subject matter experts from within VIPD, believed that the officer acted reasonably,” Murray wrote. “The Board did not consider how the officer’s actions might have put others at risk or whether the officer should have considered stopping his pursuit of the vehicle to mitigate the danger.”
The monitors wrote that the filing was based on the IMT’s draft report, and the shooting was excluded from the final IMT report filed Sunday, “pending completion of the VIPD Force Review Board report to the Commissioner in the hearing conducted on October 26, 2020, and his subsequent action on that report.”
The two Taser incidents involved “a particular sergeant who was not authorized to carry and not certified to use the weapon. In both incidents, the sergeant took a subordinate officer’s Taser and inappropriately deployed multiple cycles against a subject,” according to Murray. “VIPD failed to assess each cycle of the Taser in both incidents. VIPD’s failure to promptly identify and correct the misconduct in the first incident allowed the same behavior to recur. It took months for VIPD to even realize that the sergeant lacked valid certification with the Taser and was not authorized to carry or use the weapon.”
The reports do not name the officers involved, and public access to police documents showing officers’ disciplinary history is limited by confidentiality clauses in territorial collective bargaining contracts.
The most recent policy violations follow other documented instances where officers used excessive force over the last two years — “a group of cases distinguished, first, by the intrinsic seriousness of the incidents and second, by prevalence of questionable case management and decision-making, as well as accountability” according to the IMT report. “To the IMT, these cases evidence a disturbing setback to sustained compliance conditions and the principles of constitutional behavior.”
In the government’s response, Thomas-Jacobs wrote that “VIPD identified each instance when the officer’s force was not justified and took steps to correct the officer’s behavior which demonstrates the Department’s compliance with the requirements of the Consent Decree and steps it has taken to promote constitutional policing.”