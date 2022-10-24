V.I. Police have filed attempted murder charges against Dorian Hairston, who is accused of firing on court marshals who were trying to serve him with a subpoena in a stalking case.
Hairston, 21, of St. Thomas, was already in jail after a judge revoked his $7,500 bail in the stalking case, following the shooting that occurred on Oct. 12.
Hairston was charged Friday with four counts of first- and second-degree attempted murder, four counts of first- and third-degree assault, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, illegal discharge of a firerarm, first-degree reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and battery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, contempt of court, destruction of property, interfering with an officer discharging his duty, and disturbance of the peace.
Police also charged Hairston with possession of firearms upon purchase from dealers, and registration of firearms transferred from a non-dealer, which are violations of the law that stipulates how guns may be bought and sold in the territory between licensed dealers and buyers.
Bail was set at $500,000 and Hairston is scheduled to appear in court today for his advice-of-rights hearing.
Hairston was initially arrested on May 10, and charged with stalking and kidnapping a woman. He was released from jail after posting $7,500 cash on July 12.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Barraco filed an emergency motion to revoke bail on Oct. 7 after he said Hairston continued harassing the first victim, and began targeting a Virgin Islands senator with escalating stalking behavior.
Marshals, on Oct. 12, attempted to serve Hairston with a subpoena to attend a bail revocation hearing the following morning. Hairston began firing a gun at the marshals, striking their vehicles, and leading to an hours-long standoff before he was taken into custody, according to the motion.
On Oct. 17, Judge Renee Gumbs Carty granted a motion by prosecutors to revoke Hairston’s bail, ordering him back to jail to await trial.
