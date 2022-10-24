V.I. Police have filed attempted murder charges against Dorian Hairston, who is accused of firing on court marshals who were trying to serve him with a subpoena in a stalking case.

Hairston, 21, of St. Thomas, was already in jail after a judge revoked his $7,500 bail in the stalking case, following the shooting that occurred on Oct. 12.

